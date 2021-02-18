Thursday's News Update From KWGS

8:31 a.m. newscast

Thursday's top stories:

• More utility disruptions for Tulsans as at least 1,600 homes were without water service Thursday morning due to water line breaks, and an unknown number of additional customers were experiencing low pressure due to a pump failure. The city will be operating a water distribution station at River Spirit Expo from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

• The regional grid operator for all of Oklahoma said Wednesday they hope to be back on firm footing and out of outage danger by Friday.

• The White House approved a Wednesday request from Gov. Kevin Stitt for a federal disaster declaration for all of Oklahoma's counties. (NOTE: The approval was announced moments after this broadcast aired/was recorded for web.)