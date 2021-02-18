Thursday's News Update From KWGS

Thursday's top stories:

• More utility disruptions for Tulsans as at least 1,600 homes were without water service Thursday morning due to water line breaks, and an unknown number of additional customers were experiencing low pressure due to a pump failure. The city will be operating a water distribution station at River Spirit Expo from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

• The regional grid operator for all of Oklahoma said Wednesday they hope to be back on firm footing and out of outage danger by Friday.

• The White House approved a Wednesday request from Gov. Kevin Stitt for a federal disaster declaration for all of Oklahoma's counties. (NOTE: The approval was announced moments after this broadcast aired/was recorded for web.)

More Water System Failures; City To Open Water Distribution Center For Affected Residents

Update (10:00 a.m.): The city has announced all Tulsa Fire Department stations will be able to provide residents with water from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day until further notice. Residents must bring their own containters.

City of Tulsa officials announced late Wednesday another major disruption in water service for residents, and said they will be opening a distribution center for those without service.

Regional Power Grid Manager: More Planned Outages Possible Wednesday And Thursday

Officials from the Southwest Power Pool, the regional transmission organization that manages the power grid for a territory covering parts of 14 states, including all of Oklahoma, said Tuesday afternoon that more outages could be possible through Thursday.

Stitt Requests, White House Approves Federal Disaster Declaration For Weather Recovery

This story was updated at 9:00 a.m. to reflect that the White House has approved Gov. Stitt's disaster declaration request.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he is asking President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration due to a winter storm that dumped snow and ice on the state and brought days of subfreezing temperatures and power outages.