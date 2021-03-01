Trial For Man Charged As Getaway Driver In Shooting Of TPD Officers To Start This Week

The trial for a man accused of being a getaway driver after the shooting of two Tulsa police officers last year is expected to begin this week.

Matthew Hall faces an accessory to murder charge. Authorities say he drove David Ware from the scene of the June shooting where Sgt. Craig Johnson was killed and Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan was seriously wounded.

Jury selection for Hall’s trial was delayed, with Tulsa County District Judge Bill Musseman blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for shrinking the jury pool and delaying trials.

Hall has pleaded not guilty.

Tulsa Police

State Will Seek Death Penalty for Man Charged with TPD Sergeant's Murder

By Sep 18, 2020

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing Tulsa police Sergeant Craig Johnson in a June shooting.

In a Thursday filing, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler noted Johnson was a peace officer and that his murder was especially cruel and done to escape arrest.

The filing also argues 33-year-old David Ware presents an ongoing risk to society.

In a previous interview, defense attorney Kevin Adams said he fully expected prosecutors to pursue the death penalty.

Minor Suspects Arrested On Felony Charges Related To Vandalism Of Tulsa Holocaust Memorial Statues

By Feb 26, 2021
Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art

Two teenagers were arrested Thursday in connection with the vandalism of Holocaust memorial sculptures on the grounds of Tulsa's Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art early Wednesday morning.

TPD Reports It's On Track To Test 650 Backlogged Rape Kits Federal Grant Is Covering

By Jan 14, 2021
NPR

The Tulsa Police Department says they’re on track when it comes to testing rape kits out of a backlog of 3,000.

A $1.5 million Department of Justice grant awarded in 2018 was supposed to pay for processing up to 650, as well as accompanying investigations and victim advocacy services. Capt. Jillian Phippen, who oversees the special victims unit, gave the city council an update this week.

"To date, we’ve tested 454 of those kits, and by the end of this grant, which is September of this year, we will have tested the full 650," Phippen said.