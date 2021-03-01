Trial For Man Charged As Getaway Driver In Shooting Of TPD Officers To Start This Week

The trial for a man accused of being a getaway driver after the shooting of two Tulsa police officers last year is expected to begin this week.

Matthew Hall faces an accessory to murder charge. Authorities say he drove David Ware from the scene of the June shooting where Sgt. Craig Johnson was killed and Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan was seriously wounded.

Jury selection for Hall’s trial was delayed, with Tulsa County District Judge Bill Musseman blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for shrinking the jury pool and delaying trials.

Hall has pleaded not guilty.