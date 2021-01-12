Tuesday's News Update From KWGS

8:31 a.m. newscast

Tuesday's top stories:

• Calls are mounting for the resignation or removal of Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission for his role in sowing doubt about the results of the 2020 election, views embraced by the Trump supporters who launched a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.

• Days after Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) was spotted on video refusing to wear a mask when offered one in a crowded "secure location" room during the attack on the Capitol, multiple members of Congress have announced positive COVID-19 tests. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), one of those infected, says members who refuse masks showed "selfish idiocy."