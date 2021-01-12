Tuesday's News Update From KWGS

By 1 hour ago

Tuesday's top stories:

• Calls are mounting for the resignation or removal of Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission for his role in sowing doubt about the results of the 2020 election, views embraced by the Trump supporters who launched a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.

• Days after Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) was spotted on video refusing to wear a mask when offered one in a crowded "secure location" room during the attack on the Capitol, multiple members of Congress have announced positive COVID-19 tests. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), one of those infected, says members who refuse masks showed "selfish idiocy."

Related Content

Calls Mount For Lankford To Resign From Race Massacre Centennial Commission After Capitol Attack

By 16 hours ago
Sen. James Lankford

Calls are mounting for Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) to resign his seat on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission after his role in sowing doubt about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mullin Seen On Video Refusing To Mask In Crowded Room While Sheltering During Attack

By 20 hours ago
Punchbowl News

This story was updated at 8:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, to include news of a second House lawmaker, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), testing positive for COVID-19 after the lockdown.

  

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) was captured on video refusing to wear a mask when offered one as lawmakers sheltered in a crowded conference room during the dramatic Wednesday attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.