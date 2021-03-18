Tulsa County Official: $127M Coming From Biden COVID Relief Plan

By 6 minutes ago

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes $130 billion in COVID relief for local governments, and some details about how that breaks down are starting to come out.

Tulsa County District 1 Chief Deputy Commissioner Mike Craddock said during a Thursday River Parks Authority meeting they expect $127 million. 

"That’s the good news. The bad news, we have absolutely no idea what we can do with it right now. We have ideas, but until guidance comes out, we couldn’t tell you if we could give it all to River Parks, give it all to ourselves, give it all to some nonprofit," Craddock said.

Craddock said his understanding is cities will get their own allocations, but reiterated he hasn’t seen any guidance for using the funds yet.

"So, we don’t know the interplay of our funds and the other municipalities. Can we give money to other municipalities? We have no idea," Craddock said.

Tulsa County's $127 million is close to the amount estimated in a U.S. House committee report, which estimated around $88 million for the City of Tulsa. A spokesperson for Mayor G.T. Bynum could not provide information Thursday on expected funding.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law last week.

County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee will lead Tulsa County’s distribution of American Rescue Plan funds. The county received more than $113 million last year from the relief package known as the CARES Act. 

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
American Rescue Plan

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Plans Late March COVID Vaccination Clinic At Expo Square

By Mar 17, 2021
Food and Drug Administration

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Indian Health Service will hold a 4,000 dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tulsa next weekend.

Shots will be given March 26 and 27 in a four-lane drive-thru at the fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center.

"So, we’re taking all Native Americans 18 years and older, non-Native American family members and caregivers of the Native household," said Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health Director of Environment of Care and Emergency Management Kami Willis.

State Makes Changes To COVID-19 Data Reporting

By Mar 17, 2021
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Wednesday it is changing how it reports COVID-19 data going forward.

"After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories, with cases, deaths and hospitalizations all trending downward, and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting. Data transparency has been and will continue to be important to OSDH, no matter the cadence of reporting," Deputy State Epidemiologist Joli Stone said in a statement.

TPS Looks To Leverage Biden Relief Package Funding To Support Students

By Mar 17, 2021
Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools is making plans for funding expected under President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, a top official told NPR Tuesday.