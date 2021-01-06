Tulsa Health Department Anticipates 200 COVID Vaccinations A Day For Seniors Next Week

The Tulsa Health Department anticipates 200 appointments per day will be available next week for adults 65 and older looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They should be able to sign up for appointments starting at 8 a.m. Thursday through the state’s vaccination portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. It will take time to get through local seniors.

"We expect — at least this is what I’ve been told — that process for vaccinating everyone in Tulsa County who’s age 65 or older, we think that’ll probably take six to eight weeks to carry that out in its entirety," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday during a local COVID update.

The vaccination pace would need to pick up considerably from 200 a week to make that timeline happen. According to the most recent Census Bureau data, adults 65 or older make up nearly 15% of Tulsa County's 651,552 residents.

THD will also be giving hundreds of people their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week, and supply limitations are a factor.

THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said a plan specifically for elderly teachers is also in the works.

"We are working with the Oklahoma Caring Van to arrange for mobile vaccine clinics specifically for Tulsa County teachers who are 65 and older. We will be working with out local school districts to provide information regarding how to access these mobile sites when the details are ironed out and the schedule is set," Dart said.

Health departments in the state are moving through first responders, some health care workers not caring for COVID patients and older adults before moving on to teachers, who were recently moved from the third to the second vaccination priority group.