Our guest is Robert Boyers, a professor of English at Skidmore College and the director of the New York State Summer Writers Institute. He joins us to talk about his new book, "The Tyranny of Virtue: Identity, the Academy, and the Hunt for Political Heresies." As was noted of this work by Kirkus: "A rousing call for speech on college campuses that is truly free, addressing uncomfortable issues while allowing room for dissent.... Coming from a clearly liberal point of view, Boyers nonetheless courts controversy -- and is bound to get it -- with some of his tenets, such as the thought that identity politics as such evinces 'a fear of the uncertainties and hard choices that come with modernity and the need to think.' A nuanced argument of interest to those who worry that nuanced arguments are no longer possible in the quad or classroom."