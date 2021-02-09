US Attorneys In Tulsa, Oklahoma City Announce Resignations

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. attorneys in Oklahoma City and Tulsa both announced Tuesday that they plan to resign at the end of the month.

U.S. Attorneys Tim Downing in the Western District and Trent Shores in the Northern District both said statements that they had submitted letters of resignation to President Joe Biden. Both were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

"It is beyond rewarding to know that I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to the betterment and well-being of our community — the very same community in which I grew up as a child and where my wife and I have chosen to raise our family," Shores said in a statement.

Downing is a former Republican state legislator who worked in the administration of Gov. Kevin Stitt before being appointed to the post, while Shores is an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Justice Department.

Downing’s First Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Troester will serve as acting U.S. attorney in Oklahoma City, a role he’s served in three prior interim periods.