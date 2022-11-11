Hilton Als on Joan Didion

Well before Joan Didion's death in December of 2021, the noted writer and New Yorker Magazine contributor Hilton Als was working on curating a Didion-focused show for the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. But how could one exhibition depict Didion's big, far-flung, influential, uniquely American life? This episode of MC explores that question and others; Als is our guest. "Joan Didion: What She Means" is on view at the Hammer through February 19, 2023.