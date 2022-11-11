© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

Hilton Als on Joan Didion

Published November 11, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST
Photo via Associated Press.
Museum Confidential: Season 7, Episode 5.

Well before Joan Didion's death in December of 2021, the noted writer and New Yorker Magazine contributor Hilton Als was working on curating a Didion-focused show for the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. But how could one exhibition depict Didion's big, far-flung, influential, uniquely American life? This episode of MC explores that question and others; Als is our guest. "Joan Didion: What She Means" is on view at the Hammer through February 19, 2023.

Museum Confidential PodcastsMuseumsLos AngelesArt MuseumsThe New Yorker MagazineAmerican LiteratureWriters on WritingLiterary CriticismJournalismEssaysCreativityCreative WritingPhilbrook Museum of ArtJeff MartinScott Gregory
