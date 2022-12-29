© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mc_podcast_graphic.jpg
Museum Confidential

Art, Artists, and LP Covers: An Extended Chit-Chat

Published December 29, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST
LPs-in-a-box-image.png
Museum Confidential: Season 7, Episode 8.

Museum Confidential: Season 7, Episode 8.

MC is closing down 2022 with a one-hour special -- a breezy, somewhat geeky, opinionated, and taped-live-in-the-studio conversation between host Jeff Martin and producer Scott Gregory. The discussion topic is Outstanding LP Covers as Rendered by Known and/or Notable Artists. Kind of a long title, of course, but you get the idea -- and it's a pretty fun listen. With a few tangents, yes, but with lots of tasty music clips as well. Kick back and turn it up!

Tags
Museum Confidential Art HistoryArt CriticismAmerican ArtAmerican MusicPopular MusicPopular CulturePodcastsRecords and the Recording IndustryGraphic DesignDrawings and Illustrations (in Art)Painting (Fine Arts)Jeff MartinScott Gregory
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More