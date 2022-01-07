Live From Aspen: "Why Warhol Persists"

Museum Confidential hasn't done a "live audience" show in ages. So when the invitation came to travel to Aspen, Colorado, for the opening of a new Andy Warhol show at the Aspen Art Museum, we jumped at the opportunity. ANDY WARHOL: LIFETIMES is a career-spanning exhibition originated at the Tate Modern. The AAM invited Los Angeles-based artist Monica Majoli to re-conceptualize the presentation of this show. The results are invigorating. Our onstage chat, presented in this episode of MC, features Majoli, Assistant Curator Simone Krug, and AAM Director Nicola Lees.