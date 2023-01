A work by the Mississippi Choctaw/Cherokee artist Jeffrey Gibson (born 1972) is instantly recognizable. This is even more impressive given the variety of his output. He paints, sculpts, repurposes, re-contextualizes, creates performances, and more. On this episode of MC, we chat with Gibson about his past, his work, and his current exhibition at the Aspen Art Museum (which is called "The Spirits Are Laughing").