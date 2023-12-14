© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

Art Basel Miami Beach: A Diary

Published December 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST
Museum Confidential: Season 8, Episode 7.
Museum Confidential: Season 8, Episode 7.

Art Basel Miami Beach, the biggest international modern/contemporary art fair in North America, took place earlier this month; thousands of art dealers, artists, collectors, curators, and art aficionados showed up. Kate Green, the Chief Curator & Nancy E. Meinig Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art at Philbrook Museum of Art, was among those attending this very active and multifaceted annual event (or series of events). At our request, Green kept an audio diary while she was there. She joins us on MC to share her diary and discuss this gala expo more generally.

