The University of Tulsa presents Sovereign Futures

Our guest on MC is curator Allison Glenn; we previously spoke to Glenn a few years ago in reference to her Breonna Taylor-inspired show, "Promise, Witness, Remembrance." Now Glenn is curating, at the invitation of TU, a multi-venue, multi-day, multi-focused exhibition titled Sovereign Futures, which will happen early next month — from April 4th through the 7th. Per the Sovereign Futures website, various "artist-led projects will explore themes of sovereignty through...food, land, speculative futures, and histories of the place that is now called Oklahoma."