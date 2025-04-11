Ralph Steadman is a British artist and illustrator who's well-known for his long collaboration with the late iconoclast, Hunter S. Thompson, notably illustrating Thompson's classic books, "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" and "Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72." Their partnership helped to define "Gonzo" journalism -- and beyond his work with Thompson, Steadman's many satirical illustrations, political cartoons, social caricatures, and picture books remain familiar images in our culture. On this episode of MC, we chat with Steadman, who will soon turn 89, and his daughter, Sadie. There is a career-spanning exhibition of his work -- "Ralph Steadman: And Another Thing" -- currently on view at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.