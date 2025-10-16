© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Museum Confidential

Philbrook Museum of Art presents a Patrick Gordon Retrospective

Published October 16, 2025 at 3:26 PM CDT
Patrick (p.s.) Gordon (American, b. 1953). Fried Green Tomatoes, 1993. Watercolor on paper, 69 3/4 x 48 3/4 x 2 ½
Gift of friends of P.S. Gordon in honor of his 40th birthday, 1993.18. © p.s. gordon
Patrick (p.s.) Gordon (American, b. 1953). Fried Green Tomatoes, 1993. Watercolor on paper, 69 3/4 x 48 3/4 x 2 ½

Museum Confidential: Season 10, Episode 3.

On this edition of MC, we hear from the celebrated Tulsa-based artist, Patrick Gordon. The first-ever retrospective of this remarkable artist's work -- "Wall Flowers: Patrick Gordon Paintings" -- is now on view at Philbrook Museum of Art; it runs through January 3rd, 2026. The show presents 50+ works, including still life scenes, large florals, portraits, and a striking series of paintings titled "Men in Ballgowns." It's this last-named series that we focus upon here on Museum Confidential.

Tags
Museum Confidential Philbrook Museum of ArtP. S. GordonLiving Arts of TulsaTulsa's Local Arts ScenePainting (Fine Arts)LGBTQ+ Rights and IssuesJeff MartinScott GregoryClaremore
Stay Connected
Related Content