"Woven Together" by Sedrick Huckaby at TU's Hogue Gallery

Our guest is the well-regarded, Texas-based artist, Sedrick Huckaby, who was born in 1975 in Fort Worth and who received his MFA in Fine Art from Yale University in 1999. He's currently the Ruth Mayo Distinguished Visiting Artist here at the University of Tulsa, and his work is held in several permanent collections, including those of The Whitney Museum of Art in New York City and The Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. "Woven Together," an exhibition of Huckaby's recent work across a range of media, will be on view at TU's Alexandre Hogue Gallery from tomorrow (Thursday the 4th) through January 13th. There will be an opening reception for this special show tomorrow at the Hogue Gallery, which is located in Phillips Hall on the TU campus, from 4pm until 6pm. Gallery hours are normally 8:30am to 4:30pm weekdays.