-
(Note: This conversation originally aired earlier this year.) History is one thing; mythology is another. And at times, of course, these two can overlap,…
-
History is one thing, and mythology is another. And at times, of course, these two can overlap, or blur, or get confused in a big way. Such is the case…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in December.) Our guest is the writer Simon Han, who was born in China, grew up in Texas, and was formerly a Tulsa…
-
Our guest is the writer Simon Han, who was born in China, grew up in Texas, and was formerly a Tulsa Artist Fellow. He joins us to discuss his new novel,…
-
MADILL, Okla. (AP) — Severe weather is blowing across the South after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.At least…
-
Art museums actually account for less than 5% of all American museums. More than half of our museums fall into the history category. And while science and…
-
His voice has been described as being “like warm butter melting over BBQ’d sweet corn.” And you can hear him here in Tulsa next month!NPR National Desk…
-
Our guest is Gaylon White, who was a sportswriter for the Denver Post, the Arizona Republic, and the Oklahoma Journal before working in the corporate…
-
On this edition of ST, we listen back to our June 2018 chat with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Lawrence Wright. At that time, his book…
-
Our guest is César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, an Associate Professor of Law at the University of Denver. On Thursday the 14th, beginning at 6pm, he'll…