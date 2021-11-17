© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

The nose knows in Jude Stewart's "Revelations in Air"

Published November 17, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST
Cover-Art-Revelations.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, November 17th.

Jude Stewart's new book, "Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell," engagingly and vividly explores the whole experience of — and the whole scientific/biological process of — olfaction.

Our guest on ST is the journalist and author Jude Stewart, who writes about design and culture for Slate, The Believer, Fast Company, and other publications. She joins us to discuss her new book, "Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell." Per Publishers Weekly, this work "takes olfaction seriously [and is an] impassioned exploration of smell.... What sets Stewart's tour apart is her intense descriptions — jasmine has 'an extraordinary sense of liftoff' that 'rolls over you like a tidal wave,' and the smell of truffles is 'heterodox, suggesting its own universe'.... [This book is] packed with vibrant energy."

StudioTulsaBiologySmells and ScentsScienceScience JournalismEarth ScienceNonfictionWriters on WritingFlavor and Taste
