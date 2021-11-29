"Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR" (Encore)

(Note: This show first aired back in June.) Our guest is the journalist and author Lisa Napoli, who joins us to discuss her book, "Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR." It's a group biography of Susan Stamberg, Linda Wertheimer, Nina Totenberg, and Cokie Roberts: four remarkable women who fought sexism, challenged journalistic norms, covered decades of American and worldwide news, and did much more throughout their pioneering careers to build and establish National Public Radio. Indeed, these are four women whose voices have defined the sound of NPR, which first went on the air in 1971.