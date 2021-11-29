"Waiting for an Echo: The Madness of American Incarceration" (Encore)

(Note: This show first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is Dr. Christine Montross, an associate professor of psychiatry and human behavior at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and a practicing inpatient psychiatrist. She joins us to discuss her well-researched and unsettling book, "Waiting for an Echo: The Madness of American Incarceration." As was noted of this volume in The New York Times Book Review: "A haunting and harrowing indictment of the deep psychological damage inflicted by the nation's punitive structures.... Montross is a gifted, often compelling storyteller.... [Her book is a] significant achievement. I hope that she successfully pricks the nation's conscience about our shameful punishment of mental illness. It is impossible to read her captivating account without concluding that our various departments of corrections are themselves in intense need of correcting."