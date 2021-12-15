ST presents Museum Confidential: Barbara Kruger

On this edition of ST, we offer a recent episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This time around, MC looks at Barbara Kruger, the word-and-caption-centric conceptual artist whose well-known images and texts have been a consistent source of cultural commentary for decades. Kruger's new exhibition, "THINKING OF YOU. I MEAN ME. I MEAN YOU," dominates several spaces within the Art Institute of Chicago. We chat with the exhibition's co-curator, Robyn Farrell, about the artist, the show, and why it is definitely NOT a retrospective.