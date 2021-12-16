© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

A new book created by TPS teachers and students: "Celebrate Tulsa!"

Published December 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST
Aired on Thursday, December 16th.

It's a picture book, and it's just now being published. Also on our program, a commentary from Connie Cronley.

On this installment of ST, we learn about a new children's book that's been created by a group of Tulsa Public Schools teachers and students. It's a picture book titled "Celebrate Tulsa!" -- and it's just now being published. (You can learn more about this volume, and can order a copy, at this link.) Our guests are Anhna Vuong, President and CEO of the non-profit Foundation for Tulsa Schools, and Aleks Kitchen, Manager of Fine Arts Teaching and Learning at Tulsa Public Schools. Also on our program, a sharp essay from Connie Cronley: "Rewriting History."

