The Commemoration Fund: Grantmaking that aims to "correct social, political, and economic injustices"

On this edition of ST, we learn about the Commemoration Fund, an initiative of the Zarrow Family Foundations that was created last year in honor of those who died in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Through this initiative, annual grantmaking by the Zarrow Families Foundation is now being exclusively dedicated to and overseen by people of color. As noted of the Commemoration Fund at the Zarrow Family Foundations website: "We support bold and innovative efforts to correct social, political, and economic injustices that impact Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and People of Color in our community. Our grantmaking addresses disparities rooted in white supremacy and systemic racism with sustainable, collaborative solutions." Our guests today are Joseph Bojang, who's a member of the Commemoration Fund advisory board, and Clarence Boyd, who's the program officer for the Fund.