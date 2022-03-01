"The Nineties: A Book"

Our guest on ST is Chuck Klosterman, the cultural critic, journalist, and bestselling author, whose various books include "Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs," "I Wear the Black Hat," and "But What If We're Wrong?" He joins us to discuss his newest book, "The Nineties." As was noted of this work by the San Francisco Chronicle: "Klosterman is far too ambitious to merely let readers wallow in nostalgia and instead looks at the '90s by applying the accessible style of cultural criticism that has been his brand during a career that has now spanned 12 books. 'The Nineties' examines everything from pop culture (Ross and Rachel) to politics (Ross Perot and Ralph Nader), as well as the Information Age's age of innocence, when the internet was looming out there somewhere, waiting to happen and transform society."