TU's Collins College of Business presents Dr. Sandeep Purao on "Doing Research That Matters"

Published March 30, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
university-of-tulsa.jpeg
Aired on Wednesday, March 30th.

He'll offer a free-to-the-public lecture on Thursday evening, the 31st, beginning at 5:30pm on the TU campus (in the Chapman Hall Auditorium).

Our guest on ST is Dr. Sandeep Purao, a trustee professor and interim chair in the Information and Process Management Group at Bentley University in Massachusetts; he's also a visiting professor at Agder University in Norway. Dr. Purao will offer a free-to-the-public lecture on Thursday evening, the 31st, beginning at 5:30pm on the TU campus. The title of his talk is "Doing Research That Matters." Dr. Purao's current research, as we learn on today's show, involves the design of digital solutions that contribute to the greater social good. You can learn more about this event, which will take place in the Chapman Hall Auditorium here at TU, at this link.

Tags

StudioTulsa Collins College of Business (TU)Business and EntrepreneurshipCreativityAcademic Life and CultureHistorical ResearchScientific ResearchCreativityLearningTeachingbusinessManagement and the WorkplaceCollege LifeThe University of Tulsa
