Collins College of Business (TU)

Our guest is Dr. Mike Troilo, the Wellspring Associate Professor of International Business here at TU. He tells us how learning Korean -- which he began…
Efforts to end poverty around the world are many, various, and seemingly unending. Such efforts might also be, as they say, as old as the hills. ("You…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Paasha Mahdavi, who is currently a doctoral candidate in the Department of Political Science at UCLA. As…
On this edition of our show, we speak by phone with Dr. Mark Thurber of Stanford University, who will give a lecture this evening (Monday the 28th) at 7pm…