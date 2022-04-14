"Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong"

Our guest is Louisa Lim, who covered China and Hong Kong for more than two decades as a correspondent for the BBC as well as NPR. She now lives in Australia and teaches at the University of Melbourne, and she joins us to discuss her new book, which takes a deep dive into the history of Hong King. The book is called "Indelible City," and it engagingly mixes personal memoir, expert journalism, and historical research. Per a starred review in Booklist: "Lim's outstanding history of Hong Kong is an epic must-read.... From the first page, the importance of language and the voices of Hong Kongers are central themes. Yet 'Indelible City' captures much more as it records the struggle of people oppressed by British colonialism and suppressed by communist China yet determined in their pursuit of freedom and cultural identity."