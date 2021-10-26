International Trade

-
Our guest is Kyle Harper, a professor of classics and letters at the University of Oklahoma, whose books include "The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease, and…
-
Our guest is one of the environmental movement's leading voices, and a pioneering architect of corporate reform with respect to ecological practices and…
-
On this edition of ST, we welcome back to the show Prof. David Shambaugh of George Washington University. He recently gave an address at the Tulsa…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in February.) Our guest, Amelia Pang, is an award-winning investigative journalist who's written for "Mother…
-
Our guest, Amelia Pang, is an award-winning investigative journalist who's written for "Mother Jones," "The New Republic," and other publications. In her…
-
Brexit -- the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union -- could be an opportunity to grow Oklahoma's export economy, according to researchers at…
-
The Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations recently presented an evening focused on Russia-China relations, and what the increasing ties between these two…
-
Our guest is Klon Kitchen, who leads the tech policy initiative at the Heritage Foundation. He recently gave a talk titled "Disrupting National Security:…
-
Our guest is Tanvi Madan, a Senior Fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy in the Foreign Policy Program -- and also the Director of The…
-
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization plays a much different role in the world today than it did when it was originally established in 1949. But what…