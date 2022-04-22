The first-ever Tulsa Race Massacre Annual Lectureship will feature the Rev. Dr. Angela Sims

On this installment of ST, the history, memory, and socio-cultural legacy of lynching in the U.S. We speak with the Rev. Dr. Angela Sims, president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. She's also the author of "Lynched: The Power of Memory in a Culture of Terror." She'll be the inaugural lecturer in the upcoming Phillips Theological Seminary Tulsa Race Massacre Annual Lectureship. This special lecture will happen (both in-person at the Seminary and online) on the evening of Monday the 25th. More details on event are here.