Oral History

On this edition of ST, we speak with our friend and former colleague, Steve Clem, who recently retired from Public Radio Tulsa, and Maggie Brown, a…
(Note: This interview first aired back in March.) In the first two decades of the 21st century, New York City has experienced a terrorist attack, a…
On this edition of ST, we are discussing a book that first appeared as a small, privately-printed volume back in 1923 -- it's an extremely important,…
Our guest is the author and doctor Michael Stein, who's also a professor of health law, policy, and management at Boston University. He tells us about his…
Bart Ehrman, Bestselling Religious Author and Scholar, to Give the 2017 Phi Beta Kappa Lecture at TUOn this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with Bart Ehrman, the Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies at UNC Chapel Hill. Prof. Ehrman is also a…
On this edition of our show, we speak by phone with Fran Stallings, a longtime storyteller who has performed at numerous national and international…
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to welcome John Erling, known and appreciated by many local radio listeners for his three decades on…