© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"A Four-Week Plan to Reprogram Your Microbiome, Restore Health, and Lose Weight" (Encore)

Published May 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
gut-picture.jfif
Aired on Monday, May 2nd.

"An intriguing look into the science of the gut microbiome and its implications for human health." -- Dr. Jason Fung, author of "The Obesity Code"

(Note: This interview originally aired back in February.) Our guest is Dr. William Davis, the renowned preventive cardiologist and author of the bestselling "Wheat Belly," which first appeared in 2014, and which is widely seen as one of the most important nutrition-centered books of our time. ("Wheat Belly" showed that the wheat and grains we eat today are not the same wheat and grains of our ancestors...and that today's wheat and grains are making us ill and overweight.) Dr. Davis joins us to talk about his book, which advances the game-changing idea of the human microbiome as well as the silent yet very serious epidemic of SIBO ("small intestinal bacterial overgrowth"). "Super Gut" argues that the typical American's highly processed diet, the widespread use of pesticides in our society, and the omnipresent overuse of antibiotics have all combined to create an alarming reality: namely, that our bodies are totally lacking many of the good bacteria they require to be healthy. And therefore many of us have lost control over health, our weight, our mood, and our behavior.

Tags

StudioTulsa American Health HistoryMedical ResearchHealth CareHealthObesity and Weight-Loss IssuesMicrobiologyGerms and VirusesMedicineNatural Medicine and Herbal TreatmentsPersonal Health and Well-BeingJohn Henning SchumannDiets and Eating HabitsNutrition and Healthy EatingNutritional Regulations and RequirementsScientific Research
Related Content
Load More