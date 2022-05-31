© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
"Cues: Master the Secret Language of Charismatic Communication" (Encore)

Published May 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
Aired on Friday, May 27th.

"Finally, a book that honors the many subtle and important cues we send each other every day. Van Edwards shares a detailed road map for understanding others and leveraging these powerful signals." -- Ximena Vengoechea, author of "Listen Like You Mean It"

(Note: This show first aired earlier this year.) Communication, of course, refers to not just what we say, but how we say it. Indeed, the words we choose to use (or choose not to use) are only part of what communication is about. Many other factors are important, too, such as body language; facial expressions; vocal inflection; how we move our hands, eyes, or heads as we're speaking or listening; and so forth. Our guest has written an engaging book about all the various signals, or cures, that we employ in this manner, and about how these cues can either greatly enhance what we're trying to say or greatly undermine it. Our guest is Vanessa Van Edwards, a speaker and researcher whose previous book (a bestseller) was "Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People." She tells us about her new book, "Cues."

Tags

StudioTulsa Grammar and Language UsageCommunicationLanguageNonfictionManagement and the WorkplaceWorkplace IssuesAcademic Life and CultureJobs and Work-Related IssuesLearningTeachingManners and EtiquettePsychologyDating and Relationships
