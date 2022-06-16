Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state
Per unmuteok.org: "94% of Oklahoma elections are decided in the primary, not the general election. But Oklahoma has closed primaries. It's a bad system that shuts out 1 out of 5 voters who are Independent and limits the choices of Republicans and Democrats. We pay millions of dollars for these elections with our taxes. Oklahomans deserve an open system that lets all voters vote for who they want."
Did you know that Democratic primaries in Oklahoma allow Independent voters to participate, but Republican primaries DON'T allow Independents to do so? And did you know that only about 55% of eligible voters in Oklahoma actually voted in the November 2020 election...and that this is the lowest voter-participation percentage nationwide? Our conversation on ST is about how to get more voters voting in the Sooner State, and our guest is Margaret Kobos, the founder of Oklahoma United for Progress. This organization is today (Thursday the 16th; here in Tulsa) launching a statewide campaign -- "a sort of road show," as Kobos puts it -- aimed at both generating awareness and gathering petition signatures in order to repeal closed primaries in Oklahoma. You can learn more about this campaign, and can sign the online petition, at unmuteok.org.