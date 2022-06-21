© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong" (Encore)

Published June 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
book-cover-lim.jfif
Aired on Tuesday, June 21st.

"Arriving at the exact right moment, [this book] charts the course of the region by digging deeply into its history. Lim deftly weaves her way through the ages, arriving at our current time, all the while capturing Hong Kong's soul inside the book's pages." -- Newsweek

(Note: This interview originally aired earlier this year.) Our guest is Louisa Lim, who covered China and Hong Kong for more than two decades as a correspondent for the BBC as well as NPR. She now lives in Australia and teaches at the University of Melbourne, and she joins us to discuss her new book, which takes a deep dive into the history of Hong King. The book is called "Indelible City," and it engagingly mixes personal memoir, expert journalism, and historical research. Per a starred review in Booklist: "Lim's outstanding history of Hong Kong is an epic must-read.... From the first page, the importance of language and the voices of Hong Kongers are central themes. Yet 'Indelible City' captures much more as it records the struggle of people oppressed by British colonialism and suppressed by communist China yet determined in their pursuit of freedom and cultural identity."

Tags

StudioTulsa Great BritainChinaImperialismChinese HistoryModern HistoryCity LifePolitical ScienceShipping and Trading by SeaGlobalizationInternational TradeChinese EconomyBritish PoliticsJournalismMemoir and AutobiographyNonfictionHistorical ResearchHistory
Related Content
  • Protesters take pictures with their mobile phones on Monday as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
    Topics
    What's At Stake For Hong Kong?
    Scott Neuman
    As thousands of people throng Hong Kong's financial district to protest for democratic reforms, many wonder whether Beijing will crack down.
  • Weiqi Zhu, an equity derivatives trader in Hong Kong, is one of an increasing number of financial sector employees from mainland China who are dominating the city's banking sector.
    How Hong Kong's Banks Turned Chinese
    Rob Schmitz
    As China celebrates the 20th anniversary of Great Britain's handover of Hong Kong to Chinese control, it can celebrate another type of takeover: the city's financial sector.
  • Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (left), and Financial Secretary John Tsang, arrive for a press conference on Sept. 21. Many younger Hong Kong residents are critical of Leung and other political leaders in Hong Kong, saying they are too pro-China and are not fighting hard enough for Hong Kong.
    Hong Kong Wrestles With An Identity Crisis
    Rob Schmitz
    Two years after protesters shut down the city's financial center, a handful of the activists have won seats in the city's legislature. Now that they're in office, what does it mean for Hong Kong?
  • Protesters with protective gear face riot police on a Hong Kong street during the anti-extradition bill protests in August. Beijing is moving to pass a law that could outlaw such protests.
    4 Takeaways From Beijing's Hong Kong Power Grab
    Emily Feng
    Hong Kong is supposed to be a semiautonomous enclave of China, "one country, two systems." But China is moving to impose a sweeping national security law on the city, which critics say is illegal.
Load More