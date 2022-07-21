© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

Getting to know Paws In Need Tulsa, a nonprofit providing comfort and care to our community's homeless animal population

Published July 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
Aired on Thursday, July 21st.

Since this nonprofit began in late 2019, it has transported nearly 2,500 pets to forever homes in states that (unlike Oklahoma) do not have pet overpopulation issues.

On this installment of ST, we learn about Paws In Need Tulsa, or PINT, which is a local, volunteer-run nonprofit that raises funds for homeless animals. The funds PINT raises, per its website, help to cover "veterinary expenses, foster supplies, boarding, public awareness and education, [and also] helping homeless dogs and cats escape neglect, abuse, and euthanasia mainly via transport to states [in the northern U.S.] without pet overpopulation issues." Our guests are Andrea Kyle, the founder and president of PINT, and Kerstin Henry, a PINT volunteer, who tell us about the important work this organization does for the Tulsa area's four-legged inhabitants. They also tells us about an all-ages "Rock & Rescue" fundraiser for PINT that will happen at Cain's Ballroom on July 31st.

