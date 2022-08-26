"Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian"
"Jovin uses a combination of intuition and established guidelines to demonstrate that there's almost always more than one correct answer to questions of communication. Along the way, she shares funny anecdotes about the interactions at her booth and how it functioned as an outlet for individuals to passionately express their points of view." -- Publishers Weekly
What if you set up a small table on a New York City sidewalk with a dictionary and a few other books on it...along with a sign reading GRAMMAR TABLE? Our guest, a longtime lover of language and syntax, did so. And she got a LOT of visitors. So, then she set up that same table, at various times, in about 45 states nationwide. Our guest is Ellen Jovin, a co-founder of Syntaxis, which is a communication-skills training consultancy. Her new book, which she tells us about, is "Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian." Per a starred review in Kirkus, it's "a delightful, educative journey through some prickly regions of English grammar.... Jovin positions herself, convincingly, as not just a linguistic, but an emotional counselor, fostering healthy communication rather than judgement."