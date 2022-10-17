Hospice of Green Country will soon offer an online event with the founder and director of The International Doulagivers Institute

Our guest is Suzanne O'Brien, RN; she's a wellness and oncology nurse as well as a certified death doula. She has spent much of her career caring for dying patients while also working to educate and empower the family members of these patients. She's also keenly aware of the enormous fear of death that we have in this country at all levels, in all contexts. Little wonder, then, that several years ago she endeavored to become a death doula -- that is, a non-medical professional who has been trained to sit with (and **be present with**) a person who is dying while also guiding that person through the end-of-life journey. As the founder and director of The International Doulagivers Institute, O'Brien is also the creator of Doulagivers: End-of-Life Doula Training, Eldercare Doula Training, and Doulagiver Care Consultant Training. She'll be presenting a Zoom Webinar at the invitation of Hospice of Green Country on Wednesday the 26th, beginning at 6pm; this online presentation will focus on how to help caregivers understand the dying process and what to expect at the end of life. You can get more information on this free event -- including how to register to attend -- at this link.