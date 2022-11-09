© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
TU's Oklahoma Center for the Humanities offers "The Texas Rangers: 200 Years of Heroism, Brutality, Glory, and Scandal"

Published November 9, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST
book-shot.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, November 9th.

"Swanson has done a crucial public service by exposing the barbarous side of the Rangers." -- The New York Times Book Review

Our guest is Doug Swanson, who teaches writing at the University of Pittsburgh and was formerly an investigative reporter and editor at The Dallas Morning News. He joins us to talk about his thorough and well-regarded book, "Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers," which first appeared in 2000. At the invitation of TU's Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, Swanson will soon offer a free-to-the-public lecture titled "The Texas Rangers: 200 Years of Heroism, Brutality, Glory, and Scandal" at the Zarrow Center in downtown Tulsa. This event happens on Friday the 11th at 5:30pm; more information is posted here.

