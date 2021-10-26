U.S. Border Security

-
The organization known as MS-13 -- often in the headlines, especially since they've been repeatedly referred to by President Trump -- is thought to have…
Our guest is James F. Hollifield, a Professor of Political Science and Academic Director of the Tower Center at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in…
"The Guarded Gate: Bigotry, Eugenics, and the Law That Kept Two Generations of Jews, Italians, Etc."The acclaimed journalist and bestselling author Daniel Okrent is our guest; he tells us about his new book, "The Guarded Gate: Bigotry, Eugenics, and the…
Our guest is César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, an Associate Professor of Law at the University of Denver. On Thursday the 14th, beginning at 6pm, he'll…
On this edition of our program, we're discussing a recent DHS-related proposal put forth by the Trump Administration as well as local efforts to challenge…
On this installment of ST, we hear about how people living and working here in Tulsa would be affected by the cancellation of DACA, which President Trump…
Lots of talk these days, as we all know, about "building that wall." But what about the borderwall that already exists between much of the U.S. and…