ST presents Museum Confidential: Hilton Als on Joan Didion

StudioTulsa is pleased to offer another episode in the Museum Confidential podcast series, which is a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time around, MC is thinking about Joan Didion, the great American writer and journalist who died at 87 in December of 2021. Our guest is the writer and longtime New Yorker Magazine contributor Hilton Als, a great admirer of Didion's work who is also the curator of a new, Didion-focused art exhibition now at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. "Joan Didion: What She Means" is on view at the Hammer through February 19, 2023.