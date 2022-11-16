© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: Hilton Als on Joan Didion

Published November 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST
Photo Via Associated Press.
Aired on Wednesday, November 16th.

"Joan Didion: What She Means" is an art exhibition now on view at UCLA's Hammer Museum; it renders the great writer's life and work through the creations of nearly 50 artists, including Betye Saar, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Maren Hassinger, and Ed Ruscha.

StudioTulsa is pleased to offer another episode in the Museum Confidential podcast series, which is a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time around, MC is thinking about Joan Didion, the great American writer and journalist who died at 87 in December of 2021. Our guest is the writer and longtime New Yorker Magazine contributor Hilton Als, a great admirer of Didion's work who is also the curator of a new, Didion-focused art exhibition now at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. "Joan Didion: What She Means" is on view at the Hammer through February 19, 2023.

