StudioTulsa

"The Last White Man" (Encore)

Published November 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST
Aired on Wednesday, November 23rd.

"[Hamid] reminds us yet again that fiction sometimes provides the most direct path to truth." -- BookPage (starred review)

(Note: This interview first earlier this year.) Our guest is the writer Mohsin Hamid, who is based in Lahore, New York, and London, and whose thought-provoking earlier novels include "Exit West" and "The Reluctant Fundamentalist." He joins us to talk about his latest novel, "The Last White Man." It's a page-turning narrative that reimagines Kafka's "Metamorphosis" in terms of today's racial and cultural complexities. Per a starred review of this novel in Kirkus: "A brilliantly realized allegory of racial transformation.... Hamid's story is poignant and pointed, speaking to a more equitable future in which widespread change, though confusing and dislocating in the moment, can serve to erase the divisions of old as they fade away with the passing years. A provocative tale that raises questions of racial and social justice at every turn."

