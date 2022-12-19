© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

ST Medical Monday: A chat with Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell

Published December 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST
Aired on Monday, December 19th.

Dr. Curry-Winchell, based in Reno, was recently named a Healthcare Hero by Nevada Business Magazine and was awarded the Community Service Award from the Washoe County Medical Society.

Our guest is Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell -- a/k/a Dr. BCW -- who is a practicing family physician in Reno, Nevada, where she's also the Medical Director for Saint Mary’s Medical Group as well as the Medical Director for the Washoe County Sexual Assault Response Team. A tireless volunteer who advocates for medicine, science, racial inclusion, gender equity, and social justice, Dr. Curry-Winchell also writes columns, creates videos, and makes frequent media appearances. She joins us to discuss (among other topics) her recent TEDx Talk, "Why Black Patients Don't Trust the Healthcare System." (You can find Dr. BCW online here.)

