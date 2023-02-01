"Children of the State: Stories of Survival and Hope in the Juvenile Justice System"

Our guest is Jeff Hobbs, a journalist and bestselling author whose earlier books include "The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace" and "Show Them You're Good." He joins us to talk about his latest book, which offers an insightful look at the school-to-prison pipeline that is our juvenile justice system. Not many in-depth studies nor detailed reports have been written about juvenile detention in this country, and thus Hobbs presents a work of keen and timely journalism as well as tremendous emotional heft. Blending relevant and revelatory stories from across the nation with larger questions about race, class, incarceration reform, justice, and even "fate," this book, as one reviewer for Kirkus has noted, makes "a well-argued case for a better approach to turning young lawbreakers to better paths."