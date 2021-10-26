-
The Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs, the state's juvenile justice agency, has launched a training program for its staff and outside law enforcement…
A major step is taken toward start of construction of the new Family Justice Center. Tulsa County Commissioners approve opening negotiations with…
Tulsa County takes a couple steps forward in criminal justice reform. A timeline is established for the new family justice center. Commissioner Karen…
No action is taken on a request to re-visit a north Tulsa site already bypassed for a new juvenile justice center. Several people told County…
A $40-million bond issue for a new family justice center has been authorized, but the elusive search for a new location continues. Tulsa County…
It’s NOT back to square one on the search for a location for a Family Justice Center, but the latest opportunity for a site has fallen through. Tulsa…
After a ‘firestorm’ of controversy, Tulsa County will withdraw an offer for land at 36th Street North and MLK Boulevard where a new juvenile justice…
Prison overcrowding is, unfortunately, a well-known nationwide phenomenon. It's also a familiar and quite serious problem here in our own backyard, as it…
On this edition of ST on Health, guest host John Henning Schumann conducts an interesting conversation with Brent Wolfe, director of the Tulsa County…