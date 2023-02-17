"Rembrandt to Monet" opens at the Philbrook Museum of Art

Our guest is Susan Green, an associate curator at the Philbrook Museum of Art here in Tulsa. A sweeping, gorgeous, and chronological new exhibition -- created and organized by the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska -- will open very soon at Philbrook, and Susan tells us all about this show. As noted at the Philbrook website: "For the first time, paintings by celebrated artists such as Rembrandt, Titian, El Greco, Bouguereau, Renoir, and Monet...will travel to Tulsa. Spanning nearly 500 years and with over 50 works of art, the exhibition explores European painting expansively from the Italian Renaissance to French Impressionism."