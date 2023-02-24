"U.S. Foreign Policy in an Era of Great Power Rivalry" -- A recent address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations

We're pleased to welcome back to ST James M. Lindsay, Senior Vice President at the Council on Foreign Relations, where he oversees the work of the more than six dozen fellows. A leading authority on U.S. foreign policy-making, and on the domestic politics of our foreign policy, Lindsay recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations titled "U.S. Foreign Policy in an Era of Great Power Rivalry." Foremost among these rivalries is, of course, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict; we thus discuss this matter at length with Lindsay, as well as other American foreign policy challenges (regarding China, Taiwan, the Middle East, and so on).