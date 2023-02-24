© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"U.S. Foreign Policy in an Era of Great Power Rivalry" -- A recent address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations

Published February 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST
Aired on Friday, February 24th.

As the world marks the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we speak about this, and about other matters, with James M. Lindsay, Senior VP at the Council on Foreign Relations

We're pleased to welcome back to ST James M. Lindsay, Senior Vice President at the Council on Foreign Relations, where he oversees the work of the more than six dozen fellows. A leading authority on U.S. foreign policy-making, and on the domestic politics of our foreign policy, Lindsay recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations titled "U.S. Foreign Policy in an Era of Great Power Rivalry." Foremost among these rivalries is, of course, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict; we thus discuss this matter at length with Lindsay, as well as other American foreign policy challenges (regarding China, Taiwan, the Middle East, and so on).

