"Russia, Ukraine, and a Biden Doctrine" at the TCFR

Our guest is Ambassador William B. Taylor, who is Vice President of Strategic Stability and Security at the U.S. Institute of Peace. From June 2019 to January 2020, he served as chargé d’affaires and acting ambassador at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv. He also served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009. A longtime expert on, and participant in, the U.S. government's foreign service, Ambassador Taylor recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (TCFR) titled "Russia, Ukraine, and a Biden Doctrine."