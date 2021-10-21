© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Russia, Ukraine, and a Biden Doctrine" at the TCFR

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 21, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT
ukraine_russia_us_map.jpg
Map via npr.org
/
Aired on Thursday, October 21st.

Our guest is Ambassador William B. Taylor, who is Vice President of Strategic Stability and Security at the U.S. Institute of Peace. From June 2019 to January 2020, he served as chargé d’affaires and acting ambassador at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv. He also served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009. A longtime expert on, and participant in, the U.S. government's foreign service, Ambassador Taylor recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (TCFR) titled "Russia, Ukraine, and a Biden Doctrine."

