ST presents Museum Confidential: "Rembrandt to Monet"

Published March 10, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST
Aired on Friday, March 10th.

Delving into on a splendid, newly opened show now at Philbrook; it's a special gathering of masterpieces spanning 500 years of European painting.

On this episode of ST, we offer another installment in the Museum Confidential podcast series. (MC is a twice-monthly co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art, and this particular pod is being posted to various streaming platforms today.) This time around, MC looks at "Rembrandt to Monet," which is on view through May 28th. It's an impressive group show presenting dozens of paintings from the collection of Omaha's celebrated Joslyn Art Museum -- including the likes of Rembrandt, Monet, El Greco, Titian, and Renoir.

