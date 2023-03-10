ST presents Museum Confidential: "Rembrandt to Monet"

On this episode of ST, we offer another installment in the Museum Confidential podcast series. (MC is a twice-monthly co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art, and this particular pod is being posted to various streaming platforms today.) This time around, MC looks at "Rembrandt to Monet," which is on view through May 28th. It's an impressive group show presenting dozens of paintings from the collection of Omaha's celebrated Joslyn Art Museum -- including the likes of Rembrandt, Monet, El Greco, Titian, and Renoir.