A chat with Matt Gallagher -- a writer, veteran, and Tulsa Artist Fellow -- about ground-level activities and attitudes in Ukraine

Our guest is Matt Gallagher, a writer and Tulsa Artist Fellow whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Paris Review, Wired, and other publications. He's also a US Army veteran, and his efforts in March of 2022 to help train a civilian defense force in Lviv, Ukraine, were covered on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360. Gallagher's books include the novels "Young Blood" and "Empire City" as well as an Iraq war memoir, "Kaboom" (which the The Washington Post called "at turns hilarious, maddening, and terrifying"). Gallager speaks with us about what he's seen and experienced in the two trips he's made to Ukraine since the Russian attacks began.