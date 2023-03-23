© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyber-Weapons Arms Race

Published March 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
book-shot.jpg
Aired on Thursday, March 23rd.

Now in paperback, here is (per a starred review in Booklist) "possibly the most important book of the year.... Perlroth's precise, lucid, and compelling presentation of mind-blowing disclosures about the underground arms race a must-read exposé."

Our guest is Nicole Perlroth, who spent a decade as the lead cybersecurity, digital espionage, and sabotage reporter for The New York Times. She's currently serving as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; she has also joined the Council on Foreign Relations' Cybersecurity Task Force. Perlroth joins us to talk about her widely acclaimed book, "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race," which is now appearing in paperback. "An engaging and troubling account of 'zero-day exploits'.... This secretive market is difficult to penetrate, but Ms. Perlroth has dug deeper than most and chronicles her efforts wittily." -- The Economist

Tags
StudioTulsa Cyber WarfarecybersecurityWar and WarfareData Studies and Information TechnologyHackers and HackingDigital TechnologyForeign AffairsUS Foreign PolicyThe CIAFBIComputer ScienceComputersNonfictionRussiaChinaNational Security / Homeland SecurityUkraine
