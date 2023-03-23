This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyber-Weapons Arms Race

Our guest is Nicole Perlroth, who spent a decade as the lead cybersecurity, digital espionage, and sabotage reporter for The New York Times. She's currently serving as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; she has also joined the Council on Foreign Relations' Cybersecurity Task Force. Perlroth joins us to talk about her widely acclaimed book, "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race," which is now appearing in paperback. "An engaging and troubling account of 'zero-day exploits'.... This secretive market is difficult to penetrate, but Ms. Perlroth has dug deeper than most and chronicles her efforts wittily." -- The Economist